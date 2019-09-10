Rate Of Suicide Becoming Alarming, Says Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

He lamented that suicide, which was hitherto alien to Nigerians, had become a recurring incident mostly because of influences that ordinarily could be controlled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has decried the high rate of suicide in the society, urging Nigerians to return to the era where they cared for their neighbours.

According to him, that is one of the ways the rising space of suicide in the country can be curbed.

Obasa made the statement in his message to commemorate the World Suicide Prevention Day held globally on September 10.

He said, “The World Health Organisation says despite efforts to curb the challenge, one person dies from suicide across the world every 40 second.

“With this alarming statistic, it is just expedient that we do more to be our brothers' keepers.

“We should also know that life is precious and that it is full of challenges, which when surmounted, become lessons in progress and success.

“The youth must avoid the get-rich-quick syndrome and learn the ropes to success.

“There is hardly anyone who became rich overnight. There are ladders that must be climbed.”

Obasa called for effective care for citizens suffering from depression and mental health issues, adding that Nigerians should always check their health status.

