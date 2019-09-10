REVEALED: Shiites: Buhari Regime Planned To Kill Journalists, Cops, Innocent Citizens, Then Blame Us

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) claims the President Muhammadu
Buhari regime has plotted to kill journalists, policemen, other
innocent Nigerians in the country as the Muslim sect said it would
hold a procession in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other
cities in northern Nigeria today (Tuesday).

IMN said the planned attack would then be blamed on Shiites.

The Shia group added that it had information that the police “will
employ an extrajudicial approach to assault, arrest or kill whoever
participates in the religious event”.

A member of the Shiite Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa, who made the
allegation in a statement on Monday, called for religious leaders,
civil society organizations,  the international community, and others
to monitor the procession “in order to expose those that are so
desperate to cause violence for a pittance”.

He said, “A reliable piece of information reaching us disclosed that
the police are all set to assail the upcoming processional march
across the country.

“Preparatory to this, the source also confirmed, police will employ an
extrajudicial approach to assault, arrest or kill whoever participates
in the religious event.”

In another statement on Monday by the Shia group spokesman, Ibrahim
Musa, it was alleged that the President Buhari regime “is planning to
kill innocent security personnel, journalists and some members of the
public and put the blame on members of the Islamic movement just as
they did in Abuja in July”.

Musa added, “We, therefore, call on security personnel, journalists
and members of the public to be particularly extra vigilant. The
public, media, and the international community should hold the
government responsible for the false flag operation should violence
break  out during our usual Ashurah commemoration on Tuesday.”

SaharaReporters, New York

