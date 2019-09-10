REVEALED: Shiites: Buhari Regime Planned To Kill Journalists, Cops, Innocent Citizens, Then Blame Us





The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) claims the President Muhammadu

Buhari regime has plotted to kill journalists, policemen, other

innocent Nigerians in the country as the Muslim sect said it would

hold a procession in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and other

cities in northern Nigeria today (Tuesday).



IMN said the planned attack would then be blamed on Shiites.



The Shia group added that it had information that the police “will

employ an extrajudicial approach to assault, arrest or kill whoever

participates in the religious event”.



A member of the Shiite Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa, who made the

allegation in a statement on Monday, called for religious leaders,

civil society organizations, the international community, and others

to monitor the procession “in order to expose those that are so

desperate to cause violence for a pittance”.



He said, “A reliable piece of information reaching us disclosed that

the police are all set to assail the upcoming processional march

across the country.



“Preparatory to this, the source also confirmed, police will employ an

extrajudicial approach to assault, arrest or kill whoever participates

in the religious event.”



In another statement on Monday by the Shia group spokesman, Ibrahim

Musa, it was alleged that the President Buhari regime “is planning to

kill innocent security personnel, journalists and some members of the

public and put the blame on members of the Islamic movement just as

they did in Abuja in July”.



Musa added, “We, therefore, call on security personnel, journalists

and members of the public to be particularly extra vigilant. The

public, media, and the international community should hold the

government responsible for the false flag operation should violence

break out during our usual Ashurah commemoration on Tuesday.”