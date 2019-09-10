Shell: We Lose N200 Million Daily To Crude Oil Thieves In Niger Delta







The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited says it

loses about 10,000 barrels of crude oil to thieves every day.



Shell General Manager in charge of external relations, Igo Weli,

stated this in a media engagement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on

Shell Pipeline Right of Way on Monday.



“These are critical national assets with 55 percent government

interest and they produce the crude oil that accounts for over 90% of

Nigeria’s foreign exchange and the bulk of government revenue.



"Hurting these assets means hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy

of the states, the health of the people and the environment," Weli

said.



He added, “SPDC JV is currently losing about 10,000 barrels per day of

oil or N202 million lost daily from its pipelines to crude oil thieves

in the Niger Delta.



“This is a reduction from the loss of around 11,000 bpd in 2018 and

about 9,000 bpd of oil lost daily in 2017."