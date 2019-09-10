Soldier, One Other Arrested For Armed Robbery, Car Snatching In Adamawa

A soldier, Dampa Hyellambamun, and one civilian have been arrested for armed robbery and car snatching in Adamawa State by the police.

They were arrested after dispossessing a woman of her Toyota Camry car in the early hours of Tuesday in Yola, the state capital.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest.

He said, “The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday around 1:00am in the heart of the state capital.

“The suspects accosted a lady and pointed a gun at her, forcing her to surrender her car.

“Luckily enough, the matter was reported to the nearby policemen on duty who swung into action and arrested the suspects.

“We were able to recover the snatched car, an AK47 rifle and 35 rounds of ammunition from the soldier.”