Tension As Rampaging Hoodlums Terrorise Lagos Community

A trader in the area told SaharaReporters that he lost three mobile phones, two of which belonged to customers, in the raid by the hoodlums.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

Hoodlums wielding dangerous weapons and moving on motorcycles on Tuesday invaded Lawanson community in Lagos, terrorising residents, traders and passerby in the process.

The hoodlums, who stormed the area a few minutes past 7:00pm, dispossessed many persons of their mobile phones and other gadgets including cash in the process.

However, policemen from the Itire Division showed up about 30 minutes after the hoodlums had unleashed horror on the residents to restore calm to the area.

SaharaReporters, New York

