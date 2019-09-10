Youths Raise Awareness On Suicide In Ondo

Organiser of the sensitisation walk, Gbenga Adene, said the rising spate of suicide especially among youths had become worrisome.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

Some youths in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday marched round the city to raise awareness on the rising cases of suicide in the country and how the situation can be addressed.

Speaking during the awareness campaign, Chief Medical Director of Ondo State Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Dr Akinwunmi Akinnuoye, fingered the regular use of psychoactive substances as one of the main reasons why people commit suicide.

He said, “We all talk about suicide, I feel we are all at risk because the use of psychoactive substances is another major problem in our society today.

“The use of cannabis, cocaine, tramadol, these substances have ways of increasing the chances of users to commit suicide.

“After using these substances for long periods, it changes the chemistry and functions of the brain. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH One Person Commits Suicide Every 40 Seconds –WHO 0 Comments 1 Hour Ago

“And as such, it makes it very difficult for us to withstand distress and frustration as humans.

“Apart from increasing the rate of suicide along this direction, we observe that psychoactive substances are a clout for mental illnesses.”

Organiser of the sensitisation walk, Gbenga Adene, said the rising spate of suicide especially among youths had become worrisome.

He pointed out that that there was the need to create support systems that could easily bridge the gap between depressed people and the government.

He said, “Suicide is just like a high level of depression or mental illness and we feel there should be systems in place that support people, show them love and compassion.

“Part of the reasons people commit suicide is due to financial constraints, poverty and unemployment in the country. This must be addressed.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Rate Of Suicide Becoming Alarming, Says Speaker Of Lagos Assembly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH One Person Commits Suicide Every 40 Seconds –WHO
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian-born German Woman Calls For Help In Cancer Fight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Striking Doctors Accuse Government Of Plotting To Draft Soldiers To Hospitals, Proscribe Their Association
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JOHESU Urges NMA To Call Off ‘Illegal’ Strike, Citing Emergency In Health Sector
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion A Painful Goodbye By Olujimi Aganga-Williams
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage Drama Continues As Buhari Government, Public Service Negotiating Council Postpone Meeting Again
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections UPDATED: Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Give Judgment On Presidential Election September 11
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Diezani Alison-Maduke Lost $40-Million Jewellery Including 419 Expensive Bangles To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad