Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed

Justice Garba Mohammed warned the APC not to divert the attention of the court because Atiku was qualified to contest the February 2019 presidential election being a Nigerian.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

The Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday struck out the application of the All Progressives Congress accusing the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, of being a Cameroonian.

Justice Garba Mohammed warned the APC not to divert the attention of the court because Atiku was qualified to contest the February 2019 presidential election being a Nigerian.

The judge said that the former Vice President of Nigeria was not from the Northern part of Cameroon as claimed by the APC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tribunal Returns Olujimi To Senate, Cuts Short Dayo Adeyeye's Hope
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Adamawa: Osinbajo Inaugurates RUGA Amidst Protest By Indigenous People
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry, I don't Think Atiku Is Coming By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tribunal Returns Olujimi To Senate, Cuts Short Dayo Adeyeye's Hope
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage Drama Continues As Buhari Government, Public Service Negotiating Council Postpone Meeting Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian, Other African Refugees To Be Evacuated To Rwanda –UN
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Adamawa: Osinbajo Inaugurates RUGA Amidst Protest By Indigenous People
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘Atiku Is Coming’, Some Nigerians Say As Nation Awaits Tribunal Judgment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad