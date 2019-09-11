Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed

The Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday struck out the application of the All Progressives Congress accusing the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, of being a Cameroonian.

Justice Garba Mohammed warned the APC not to divert the attention of the court because Atiku was qualified to contest the February 2019 presidential election being a Nigerian.

The judge said that the former Vice President of Nigeria was not from the Northern part of Cameroon as claimed by the APC.