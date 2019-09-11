BREAKING: Buhari Reacts To Tribunal Victory, Says "We Are Now Vindicated"

I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated!

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to his victory at the election petition tribunal on Wednesday, calling it a vindication of his well deserved victory.

The tribunal dismissed Atiku Abubakar's petition challenging the results of the 2019 presidential election for not being able to prove satisfactorily all the allegations he brought before the panel.

In his response on Wednesday evening in a series of tweets, President Buhari tweeting @Mbuhari said, "Today’s ruling is a well-deserved victory for Nigerians who trooped out overwhelmingly to elect us for a second term in office. 

"I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated!

"I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God and to all Nigerians. And I commend the judiciary for dispensing justice without fear or favour.

"I am hereby extending a hand of fellowship to everyone who felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election and went to court."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

