BREAKING: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Petition Challenging Buhari’s Victory

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 23 election.

The tribunal dismissed Atiku’s petition for not being able to prove satisfactorily all the allegations he brought before the panel.

Delivering the judgement in Abuja on Wednesday, the five-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the petition in its entirety.

More to follow…