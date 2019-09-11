BREAKING: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Petition Challenging Buhari’s Victory

Delivering the judgement in Abuja on Wednesday, the five-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the petition in its entirety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 23 election.

The tribunal dismissed Atiku’s petition for not being able to prove satisfactorily all the allegations he brought before the panel.

Delivering the judgement in Abuja on Wednesday, the five-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the petition in its entirety.

More to follow…

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry, I don't Think Atiku Is Coming By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Strikes Out INEC Motions challenging PDP Petitions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion We Cannot Stop Killing Nigerians! By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad