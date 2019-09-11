NLNG Signs Letter Of Intent On Delayed Gas Expansion Project

“The project will form part of the investment of over $10bn including the upstream scope of the LNG value chain, thereby boosting the much needed Foreign Direct Investment profile of Nigeria.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

The Nigerian Natural Liquefied Gas LTD has signed a letter of intent for the engineering, procurement and construction of its long held up Train Seven project.

In a statement released by the company on Wednesday, it said that the $10bn project will be executed by a consortium of Italian firm Saipem, Japan’s Chiyoda and South Korea’s Daewoo.

The statement reads, “The project will form part of the investment of over $10bn including the upstream scope of the LNG value chain, thereby boosting the much needed Foreign Direct Investment profile of Nigeria.”

Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Atta, said in 2018 that the Final Investment Decision would be made in the fourth quarter of that year.

This did not however, materialize.

According to the release, the project will have a four to five-year execution time after the signing of the FID.

The project is expected to add an extra 8 million tons per annum of gas to the 22 mtpa currently exported by the company.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Oil Price Climbs Above Nigeria’s Budget Benchmark
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil OPEC Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Forecast
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Okowa’s Representatives Barred From Minister’s Entourage In Reaction To Shunning Of FG Delegation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Futility Of President Buhari's Oil Diplomacy By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Professor Of Islamic Law Arrested For Criticising Saudi Arabia’s Entertainment Policies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Rufai Threatens Kaduna Residents Over Social Media Posts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Judgment Of Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad