PDP Rejects Tribunal Ruling, Heads To Court

Nigerians and the international community watched in utter disbelief when the tribunal ruled that one need not provide a copy or certified true copy of educational certificate such individual claimed to possess.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as a “subversion of justice”.

The tribunal had on Wednesday in Abuja struck out the petition of the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement after the ruling said that the party was shocked that the tribunal failed to point to justice despite the flawless evidence laid before it.

He insisted that President Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election but also did not score the majority of valid votes at the polls.

He said, “The PDP finds it as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari even in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

“The tribunal raked up all manner of excuses to make up for the yawning gaps occasioned by the total absence of any evidence from the respondents.

“Nigerians and the international community watched in utter disbelief when the tribunal ruled that one need not provide a copy or certified true copy of educational certificate such individual claimed to possess. This is contrary to established proof of claims of certification.”

He urged all the party supporters not to lose hope and remain calm as the PDP’s lawyers are “upbeat in obtaining justice at the Supreme Court”.

