RevolutionNow: Prosecutor’s Absence Stalls Trial Of Cross River Journalists

The trial of Jeremiah Archibong and Jonathan Ugbal over the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protests could not be heard today as the police’s counsel failed to show up in court again.

The duo, who are the managing editor and news editor of CrossRiverWatch, respectively, were arraigned on August 7, 2018 after 49 hours in detention for charges bordering on conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

The prosecutor had failed to appear in court on August 26, 2019, prompting the judge to adjourn the matter to September 11, 2019.

However, when the case was called up before Chief Magistrate Rita Marshall, today, Barrister Kehole Enya entered appearance for the defendants while the prosecutor, Barrister Denis Terhemba, was absent.

Another prosecutor, an inspector in the State Criminal Investigation Department, however, announced appearance for the prosecution.

Mrs. Marshall asked if he had the case file with him but he answered in the negative.

He, however, moved an oral application for adjournment which was granted.

The matter has been adjourned until October 3.