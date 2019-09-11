Sanwo-Olu's First 100 Days, Celebration Of Failure -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, yesterday, gave 30 percent score for the 100 days in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The party said the state governor’s 100 days’ celebration was a charade because the first 100 days were marred by “failure and hopelessness".

The spokesman for PDP in Lagos, Taofiq Gani, in a statement, said, “Even by the governor’s own presentations, he can at best score 35 percent mark. Such a celebration of failure ought to have been avoided by any sensitive and honorable government.”



The party said the 100 days celebration was only attended by “APC apologists” who did not give a credible assessment of the governor’s performance.



The statement said, “This is just as the governor again exposed his unpreparedness for the job when he described the Badagry road as being within the Lagos East senatorial district as well as confusing Kogi for Kebbi in the LAKE rice project.

“In struggling to mention achievements, the governor claimed the renovation of primary health centres and construction of 14 classrooms. These are indeed projects funded by NGO and Redeemed Church. The governor who claimed to have installed functional WiFi in Lagos, however, could not mention those areas but only promised to do so.”

Contacted, the acting spokesman of APC, Hon. Abiodun Salami, described the PDP as “attention seekers”, saying the governor has done so well in 100 days especially in the areas of road construction, waste management, the education sector, among others, Daily Trust reports.

Salami said it was evident all the good works the governor has done, claiming that over 150 roads have been fixed in the last 100 days, adding that has eased traffic in the nooks and crannies of the state. According to him, the fact that the PDP scored Sanwo-Olu 35 percent showed that “the man is working.”