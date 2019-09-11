Suspected ABU Students’ Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Paraded By Police

Among the paraded suspects were the gang responsible for the kidnap of students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a House of Representatives member from Sokoto State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday paraded 58 suspects for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of weapons and other crimes.

Out of the 58 suspects, 57 were male while one was a female from Cameroon.

The police displayed 18 AK47 rifles, 1233 rounds of AK47 ammunition, nine pump action, five single barrel riffle, one automatic pistol, one hand grenade, 53 live cartridges and stolen vehicles.

Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, paraded the suspects at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Headquarter in Abuja.

They confessed to buying military uniforms at the rate of N15, 000 from persons selling used clothes in Kaduna State.

The gang said that they collected N5.5m ransom before they freed their victims.

The hoodlums responsible for the kidnap of Turkish nationals in Kwara State were also paraded.

They said N20m was demanded as ransom for the Turkish citizens but that nothing was paid before their rescue.

Mba said the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation into the matter.

SaharaReporters, New York

