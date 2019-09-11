Tribunal Upholds Victory Of Two PDP Lawmakers In Akwa Ibom

The electoral victory of two Nigerian lawmakers, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was upheld on Wednesday by National and State House of Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Aniekan Umanah, representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, and Patrick Ifon representative for the Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna Federal Constituency, were both affirmed as winners of their respective elections by the panel.

The tribunal dismissed the petition of Emmanuel Ekon of the All Progressives Congress against Umanah just as it dismissed same written against Ifon.

The tribunal held that the evidence of all 10 witnesses of the petitioners were insufficient to prove substantial non-compliance, which are the only grounds that could lead the court to decide in favour of the petitioner.

The tribunal discountenanced all the augments against the elections that produced the two lawmakers and affirmed their individual victories.