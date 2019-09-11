Tribunal Verdict: We’ll Study Judgment, Secondus Says

I want to appeal to PDP and let them know that Nigeria is one country and the argument is about who is preferred to rule and govern the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said that the party would study the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 23 election.

Secondus disclosed this shortly after the ruling of the tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the legal team of the party would go through the verdict and come up with an official position for them to decide whether to appeal or not.

But while reacting to the tribunal on his own part, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, urged the PDP to close ranks with the administration of President Buhari in moving the country forward.

He said, “It is time now to close ranks and work with the President and assist him to deliver on his mandate. 

“It is a win-win for all and I don't think PDP has lost. They suspected that we cheated and they have been reassured that they were not cheated.

“I want to appeal to PDP and let them know that Nigeria is one country and the argument is about who is preferred to rule and govern the country.

“Now that we have put this behind us, there should be no further distractions.

“We all can come together both the opposition and the ruling party through constructive engagement and assist government to do what it has to do to ensure that life is better for the average Nigerian.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Claim On Usage Of Central Server By INEC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Court Discharges Order Against Donald Duke After Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Claim On Usage Of Central Server By INEC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Professor Of Islamic Law Arrested For Criticising Saudi Arabia’s Entertainment Policies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion We Cannot Stop Killing Nigerians! By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Rufai Threatens Kaduna Residents Over Social Media Posts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad