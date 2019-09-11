Tribunal Verdict: We’ll Study Judgment, Secondus Says

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said that the party would study the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 23 election.

Secondus disclosed this shortly after the ruling of the tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the legal team of the party would go through the verdict and come up with an official position for them to decide whether to appeal or not.

But while reacting to the tribunal on his own part, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, urged the PDP to close ranks with the administration of President Buhari in moving the country forward.

He said, “It is time now to close ranks and work with the President and assist him to deliver on his mandate.

“It is a win-win for all and I don't think PDP has lost. They suspected that we cheated and they have been reassured that they were not cheated.

“I want to appeal to PDP and let them know that Nigeria is one country and the argument is about who is preferred to rule and govern the country.

“Now that we have put this behind us, there should be no further distractions.

“We all can come together both the opposition and the ruling party through constructive engagement and assist government to do what it has to do to ensure that life is better for the average Nigerian.”