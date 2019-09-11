US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering

A 22-year-old Nigerian, Abasiakara Ekanem, has been charged alongside four others for alleged offences of conspiracy and money laundering in the United States.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that Ekanem and the other defendants were part of those indicted in another court in Witchita for international fraud.

Others mentioned include King Essien, 26, Franklin Okapu, 20, Oluwatimileyin Diyaolu, 21, Emmanuel Daramola, 22.

According to the DoJ, the indictment alleged that the defendants received money from victims of fraud in the United States and foreign countries.

The department said, “Essien’s account received cash depots of more than $190,000, international wire transfers of more than $120,000 and domestic wire transfers of more than $88,000. Two-thirds of the money was transferred to bank accounts in Nigeria and Ghana.

“Okapu’s accounts received cash deposits of more than $67,000 and total deposits of more than $337,000, including domestic transfers, money orders and cashier’s deposits.

“Diyaolu’s accounts received total deposits of more than $572,000. Three-quarters of the money was transferred to bank accounts in Nigeria.

“Daramola’s accounts received total deposits of more than $283,000. More than two-thirds of the money was transferred to bank accounts in Nigeria.

“Ekanem’s accounts received total deposits of more than $208,000. Almost half the money was withdrawn as cash.”

Together, the defendants allegedly transferred more than $923,000 to an unindicted conspirator in Lagos, Nigeria, and more than $211,000 to another unindicted conspirator in Lagos, Nigeria.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $500,000.