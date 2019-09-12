BREAKING: Hundreds Flee Borno Towns As Terrorists Attack Again

Hundreds of civilians have fled their homes as a result of Boko Haram attacks in Gubio and Nganzai council areas of Borno State on Thursday.

According to local sources, many of the fleeing residents are hidden in bushes as the insurgents continue to shoot into the air to create fear.

The attack on both villages occurred simultaneously around 6:30pm while the magnitude of the havoc wreaked by the terrorists is not known as at the time of this report.

Recall that Governor Umara Zulum had visited GajiGanna on Wednesday to plead with residents not to leave the town, saying his administration will do everything to protect them.



