Climate Change: Kano Government Recruits 100 Forest Guards

He noted that it was important to maintain vegetation cover as safeguard to the effects of climate change.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

The Kano State Government has recruited 100 forest guards to stem the destruction of the state’s forests and enhance security.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Tukur Getso, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kano.

Getso explained that the government was concerned about the destruction of vegetation in the state and was doing everything possible to arrest the trend.

In this respect, the permanent secretary said the state “has gone far in the establishment of a state-owned hydroelectricity power supply company which is expected to produce 23 megawatt targeted at reducing consumption of petroleum products.”

He added that by reducing the demand for petroleum products, the green house gaseous emission would drastically reduce in the state.

Getso noted that the decongestion of road traffic by Kano Road Traffic Agency and ongoing plan to introduce Kano Bus Mass Transit, would significantly reduce air pollution in the environment.

He added that a robust framework had been designed that would be integrated into the National Climate Change Action Plan.

