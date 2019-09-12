EFCC Arrests Nigerian Impersonating UN Official To Defraud Women

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has arrested two suspected Internet fraudsters specialised in stealing people’s identities online to defraud foreign nationals.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the EFCC said the suspects, Akeju Crown Babatunde, 31, and Agbanah Toba, 35, were arrested at different locations in Ibadan, Oyo State, following intelligence gathered on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

The tweet reads, “After diligent examination of data and documents retrieved from them, the commission was able to establish enough ground for prosecuting the suspects for acts contrary to the provisions of Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act, 2015, and would be accordingly charged to court soon.

“Akeju, for instance, was found mining information from online sites and was in possession of personal information and addresses of several Americans, who had fallen victim to his fraudulent act at different times.

“The suspect usually operated with two email accounts – one personal and one other supposedly official – to penetrate his victims and dispossess them of their hard-earned money.

“EFCC’s investigations also established Akeju’s deployment of fake identity to engage foreigners in romantic affairs with the intention to defraud them.

“Findings revealed various lodgements from his foreign victims into his Nigerian bank accounts.

“Agbanah’s case is not too different. He had admitted in his confessional statement with the commission to be falsely representing himself as one Chris Dan, a 40-year-old Briton, working with the United Nations.

“He confessed to have used the white man’s picture to lure his victims into romantic relationships and thereafter solicit for money from them allegedly to enable him to pay for his flight ticket to visit them.

“After much familiarisation, he would then device other tricks to swindle them the more.

“At the point of their arrest, the EFCC recovered one iPhone XS Max and one Toyota Venza from Akeju, while Agbanah was in possession of one Toyota Venza, one Toyota Camry, two Macbook, one Apple Ipad, one iPhone XS Max, one iPhone 5, one Infinix phone, two hard drives, and one HP printer.”

