Girl Gets 80 Strokes Of Cane For Smoking Marijuana In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

A 19-year-old girl in Kaduna, Zainab Abdullahi, was on Thursday sentenced a, to 80 strokes of the cane for smoking marijuana in public by a Shari’a Court 1 sitting in the Magajin Gari area of the state.

The judgment was handed down by the court led by Malam Muhammad Shehu-Adamu after the teenager pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to the judge, 80 strokes of cane was a punishment stipulated for people, who took intoxicants, adding that the punishment cannot be reversed.

Prosecutor, Ibrahim Shuaibu, told the court that the young lady was arrested while smoking marijuana on the road.

He also told the court that the convict had been sentenced before and was serving a jail term due to her inability to pay a fine of N7,000, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.


 

