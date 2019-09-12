I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike

Wike said that unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, who visit President Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from his heart.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirmed his election because it was better to offer public congratulations than visit him at night.

Wike, according to a report by PUNCH, said that unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, who visit President Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from his heart.

The Rivers governor made the statement while speaking at the funeral service of Madam Blessing Awuse, mother of one of PDP leaders in the state, Sergeant Awuse, held at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, on Thursday.

He said, “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari.

“Is it not good for me to congratulate him than to go to his house in the night?

“Many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go. I won’t go.

“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go.

“He is not my friend; he is not doing well, but he won in court. Should I say that the court did wrong? No.

“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country; the country is too divided.

“I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do; what I will not do, I will not do.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

