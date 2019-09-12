I Appoint Women To Head Finance Ministry For Inclusivity, Says Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he appoints women to lead the finance sector in order to ensure effective management of limited resources available and promote a stronger sense of inclusiveness.

The President said this while receiving a delegation of women leaders of the All Progressives Congress from across the country.

Buhari had appointed two women consecutively to lead the Ministry of Finance after picking Kemi Adeosun and Zainab Ahmed.

He said he preferred women to oversee the economic and financial hub of the country as they can readily deploy their experience in aligning resources with the needs of the country.

He added that Nigeria had many female technocrats with local and international experiences on economy and finance.

Buhari said, “I am happy that I can defend myself very effectively on this issue. The APC party leader is my witness. Since the coming into power of this administration, I have handed over the treasury to women.

“Even at the household level, you hand over the money to women to manage. It can be taken to the level of managing the country’s treasury as well. I have consistently given it to women. It is strategic.

“I am conscious of the leadership roles of women in the society and by my action, I have justified my belief.”

