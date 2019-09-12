Insecurity: Northern Governors Hold Emergency Meeting

Cross section of Northern governors, at the Northern Governors Forum emergency meeting in Kaduna on Thursday

The Northern Governors Forum on Thursday met in Kaduna State to discuss the National Livestock Transformation Plan and find a lasting solution to the insecurity affecting the region.

While at the meeting, Chairman of the forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said livestock management in the country and in particular the Northern region had continued to generate discourse, controversy, misinformation and even politicisation.

Lalong said the governors had made ‎so many attempts at find lasting solutions to the incessant farmer-herder clashes, cattle rustling and associated criminalities such as banditry, kidnapping among others in the region.

He said, “We consequently set up a committee under the chairmanship of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to develop a comprehensive regional plan that can bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.

“At this meeting, we shall also deliberate on the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which was inaugurated by the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and seek to support and strengthen the development of market-driven ranches in the livestock ecosystem for improved productivity through breed improvement, pasture production, efficient land and water utilisation.”