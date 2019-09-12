Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada

Uzoma Asagwara

Uzoma Asagwara, a 39-year-old Nigerian-Canadian, has been elected into the country’s legislative seat for the New Democratic Party.

Asagwara was one of three black people in the 150-year history of the Manitoba legislative house, CBC News reports.

She has been working within her community as a psychiatric nurse and for long has been a community activist in Winnipeg.

Uzoma said she is grateful to everyone, who has supported them long before the election.

The Nigerian-Canadian is not only a politician and activist, she is also an athlete.