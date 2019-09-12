Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada

Asagwara was one of three black people in the 150-year history of the Manitoba legislative house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

Uzoma Asagwara Winnipeg Free Press

 

Uzoma Asagwara, a 39-year-old Nigerian-Canadian, has been elected into the country’s legislative seat for the New Democratic Party.

Asagwara was one of three black people in the 150-year history of the Manitoba legislative house, CBC News reports.

She has been working within her community as a psychiatric nurse and for long has been a community activist in Winnipeg.

Uzoma said she is grateful to everyone, who has supported them long before the election.

The Nigerian-Canadian is not only a politician and activist, she is also an athlete.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Foreign Students To Be Allowed To Stay Two Years In UK After Graduation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brother Resigns
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME US Security Agents Arrest 281 'Yahoo-Yahoo Boys' Worldwide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions And The ‘Ise-Ijoba’ Syndrome By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Buhari: Boko Haram Has Killed 10,000 Displaced Millions, Calls For Assistance From Commonwealth
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Italy To Pay Nigerians, Others €700 To Stay In Its Villages
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Judgment Of Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Scam: Nigerian Senator Loses N1.8 Million To 'Police Commissioner'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Gridlock As Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Throws Wads Of Naira On Road
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters End Of Atiku’s Ill-Fated Electoral Expedition By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Godswill Akpabio Not Returning To Senate As Tribunal Dismisses Petition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad