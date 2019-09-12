Nigerian Government Directs NCC To Block Over Nine Million Unregistered SIM Cards

Nigerians, who own unregistered SIM cards, might face trouble as government is set to block over nine million of such item.

The Nigerian Communications Commission had in June 2019 called on telecom consumers to heed its warning and stop patronising sellers of SIM cards that have been pre-registered because anyone found using (or selling or otherwise transacting with) such will be fined and jailed upon conviction.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Communication on Thursday disclosed that Dr Isa Patanmi, the minister, had directed the NCC to block all such SIM cards until their users present themselves.

The statement reads, “As at today, preliminary investigation revealed that we have over nine million unregistered SIM cards in Nigeria.

“I have directed the NCC to immediately block those numbers until the users present themselves.”









