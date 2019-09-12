Three-storey Building Collapses In Enugu

It was gathered that the building located behind Catherine Lodge, was said to have collapsed on Wednesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Monarch Avenue in Independent Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to a report by PUNCH.

There were no casualties reported according to sources.

Some residents of the area attributed the incident to substandard materials and the use of quack engineer’s in the execution of the project.

A resident, who gave his name as Clifford Eze, said that there was no casualty, adding that block work had already been completed and the building was about to be roofed when it suddenly collapsed on Thursday around 8:30pm.

When contacted on the telephone, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced to unravel the cause of the collapse.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

