University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel

A source within the university, who spoke with SaharaReporters said, “We are all shocked about how he suddenly killed himself."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

  

 

A staff of the University of Lagos, Sunday Meshioye, has committed suicide after allegedly ingesting a popular insecticide.

A source within the university, who spoke with SaharaReporters said, “We are all shocked about how he suddenly killed himself.

“He was supposed to face a disciplinary panel for an issue they said he was involved in.”

Another staff of the University who only wants to be identified as Rashid, said, “They finally pushed him to do it.

“They had set up a disciplinary committee because a bus he was driving for the school caught fire and burnt. He took the poisonous substance a day after he was told he would be punished for the burnt vehicle.”

The late Meshioye was rushed to UNILAG Medical Centre before he was transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Idi Araba where he died.

He is said to be survived by a wife and three children.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Adamawa School Principals Defy Free Education Order, Charge N22,000 Fees
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian 17-Year-Old Nnamdi Ozoemena Emerges Second Best In 2019 Commonwealth Essay Competition
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Continue Free School Feeding If You Want Our Children To Attend Classes, Man Tells Gombe Governor
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Education Foreign Students To Be Allowed To Stay Two Years In UK After Graduation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 10 Corpers To Repeat Service Year In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Education NDDC Yet To Pay Scholars Despite Claims Of Clearing Outstanding Debt With Two Billion Naira
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Italy To Pay Nigerians, Others €700 To Stay In Its Villages
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters End Of Atiku’s Ill-Fated Electoral Expedition By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleman Offers To Airlift Nigerians From South Africa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Godswill Akpabio Not Returning To Senate As Tribunal Dismisses Petition
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gridlock As Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Throws Wads Of Naira On Road
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad