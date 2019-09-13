Bauchi Governor Refunds UNICEF's N15 Million Meant For Malnutrition Intervention

Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State government has paid up N15 million as a refund to the

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its Severe Acute

Malnutrition (SAM) and other interventions in the state.



The state's governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, approved the immediate

refund of N15 million to the State UNICEF Field Office during an

interactive session with its officials led by the state Chief Field

Officer, Bhanu Pathak.



The governor was responding to a request by UNICEF for the state

government to refund the money not utilized by the Bauchi State

Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA) during the last

administration, Daily Trust reports.



Senator Mohammed frowned at the spending of N732 million by the

previous administration without proper documentation.



He said he would continue to ensure payment of counterpart funding to

enable the state access more interventions from donor agencies.



Governor Mohammed also promised the readiness of his administration to

fill the human capital gap in the state for effective implementation

of projects by development partners.



Bhanu Pathak said UNICEF supported the implementation of five

programmes in health, education, sanitation, nutrition, and child

protection.



According to him, the organization has set aside N270 million for the

supply of commodities to treat malnourished children.



He, therefore, appealed to the governor to allocate more resources for

tackling malnutrition in the state.

