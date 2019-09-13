Buhari: I Have No Intention Of Inflicting Additional Hardship On Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has no intention of inflicting

additional hardship on Nigerians.



He declared that there are no plans to increase fuel price and also

restated his promise of ridding the nation of corruption and the oil

and gas sector of corruption.



The President said this when he met with newly elected officers of the

Trade Union Congress (TUC) in his office, in Abuja.



The TUC delegation was led by the National President, Quadri Olaleye.



President Buhari disclosed this when he responded to a request by the

group not to increase the price of fuel and promised to sustain the

momentum in his second tenure and lift millions of Nigerians out of

poverty.



He added that the key agenda of the inaugural federal executive

council meeting focused on the medium-term expenditure framework which

includes the minimum wage as he re-echoed a commitment to implement

the new national minimum wage.



Leader of the delegation, Quadri Olaleye of the food, beverage, and

tobacco senior staff association who recently emerged as the new

national president of the TUC, replacing Bobboi Kaigama led

the14-member national administrative council of the union to the

president.



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was also at the

meeting, ChannelsTV reports.

