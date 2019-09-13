Buhari: I Have No Intention Of Inflicting Additional Hardship On Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has no intention of inflicting
additional hardship on Nigerians.
He declared that there are no plans to increase fuel price and also
restated his promise of ridding the nation of corruption and the oil
and gas sector of corruption.
The President said this when he met with newly elected officers of the
Trade Union Congress (TUC) in his office, in Abuja.
The TUC delegation was led by the National President, Quadri Olaleye.
President Buhari disclosed this when he responded to a request by the
group not to increase the price of fuel and promised to sustain the
momentum in his second tenure and lift millions of Nigerians out of
poverty.
He added that the key agenda of the inaugural federal executive
council meeting focused on the medium-term expenditure framework which
includes the minimum wage as he re-echoed a commitment to implement
the new national minimum wage.
Leader of the delegation, Quadri Olaleye of the food, beverage, and
tobacco senior staff association who recently emerged as the new
national president of the TUC, replacing Bobboi Kaigama led
the14-member national administrative council of the union to the
president.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was also at the
meeting, ChannelsTV reports.