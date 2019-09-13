Buhari: PDP Supporter Stabs APC Loyalist For Celebrating Tribunal Victory

APC vs PDP cartoon

A middle-aged supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Best Uduophori, has allegedly stabbed a loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elvis Omoiri, for celebrating the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election petitions tribunal.

According to an eyewitness, Omoiri, had gone to a beer parlour belonging to Uduophori at Okolona, Effurun in Warri on Thursday a day after the court judgment to have a drink with friends to celebrate Buhari's victory when he was reportedly stabbed by the owner of the joint, who is a PDP.

Trouble started when Omoiri expressed his delight at the judgment.

But Uduophori disagreed with him.

Angered, the PDP loyalist broke a bottle and stabbed the APC supporter.

"Best has his beer parlour in front of Elvis compounded and before now Best has always antagonized Elvis because of their political differences and while discussing they had this disagreements and stabbed Elvis everywhere and was even resisting those who tried to rush Elvis to the hospital.

"Elvis is an Isoko boy from Ivrogbo-irri, Isoko South local government area of Delta state and a die hard believer of the Buhari APC led government," the eyewitness said.

The victim is currently at a hospital and could not talk when SaharaReporters contacted because he was sleeping.

Policemen from the area command in Warri who visited the hospital to get his statement also refused to speak on the matter.

But, one of the cops, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the case was being treated as attempted murder.