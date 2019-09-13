Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, has denied a

claim by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria that he owed a

debt of N569 million.



Duke stated that he only owed AMCON N340 million, which he said had been paid.



The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has discharged the order

granted AMCON to take over the property of Duke after he opted for an

out-of-court settlement to pay the debt.



Counsel to Duke, Edoigiawerie Uyi, told the court that his client had

shown good faith by making payment of over N350 million, which the

parties all agreed to.



However, Duke, in a statement said the AMCON blew the matter out of

control by approaching the court and claiming that he owed N569

million.



The statement said, “Recently, an obligation I had to AMCON has made

the news. Whilst I do not understand the excitement this has

generated, bearing in mind that debts far in excess of this have not

received a whisper, clearly some people are having fun at my expense.



“Nevertheless, I think it appropriate now that the issue has been laid

to rest, to state my side of the matter, considering the fervour the

story generated.



“AMCON made a claim of N569 million against me which I disputed. I

guess to arm-twist me they proceeded to court and created a media

circus. Having done what I consider their worst, I insisted on what I

believe is the correct amount. We have since agreed to this amount and

the sum of N340 million has been paid.”



The 2019 presidential candidate, however, took a jibe at his attackers

saying, “I hope this takes the wind off the sail of those who made a

mountain out of a molehill. There was nothing to be excited about

after all.”

