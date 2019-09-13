Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million

Duke stated that he only owed AMCON N340 million, which he said had been paid.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

 

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, has denied a
claim by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria that he owed a
debt of N569 million.

Duke stated that he only owed AMCON N340 million, which he said had been paid.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has discharged the order
granted AMCON to take over the property of Duke after he opted for an
out-of-court settlement to pay the debt.

Counsel to Duke, Edoigiawerie Uyi, told the court that his client had
shown good faith by making payment of over N350 million, which the
parties all agreed to.

However, Duke, in a statement said the AMCON blew the matter out of
control by approaching the court and claiming that he owed N569
million.

The statement said, “Recently, an obligation I had to AMCON has made
the news. Whilst I do not understand the excitement this has
generated, bearing in mind that debts far in excess of this have not
received a whisper, clearly some people are having fun at my expense.

“Nevertheless, I think it appropriate now that the issue has been laid
to rest, to state my side of the matter, considering the fervour the
story generated.

“AMCON made a claim of N569 million against me which I disputed. I
guess to arm-twist me they proceeded to court and created a media
circus. Having done what I consider their worst, I insisted on what I
believe is the correct amount. We have since agreed to this amount and
the sum of N340 million has been paid.”

The 2019 presidential candidate, however, took a jibe at his attackers
saying, “I hope this takes the wind off the sail of those who made a
mountain out of a molehill. There was nothing to be excited about
after all.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics $9.8bn Judgment: Nigerian Demands AGF’s Resignation Within Seven Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Have No Power To Seal Edo Assembly, Court Tells NASS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics $9.8bn Judgment: Nigerian Demands AGF’s Resignation Within Seven Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleman Offers To Airlift Nigerians From South Africa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Taxes Vat Increase: Businesses In Lagos To Pay 12.2 Per Cent On Goods, Services
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Government Directs NCC To Block Over Nine Million Unregistered SIM Cards
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad