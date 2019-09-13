Musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, Calls For Sowore’s Release In New Song

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3 by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets to express their anger over the poor state of leadership in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

 

Nigerian musician and social critic, Eedris Abdulkareem, in his newly released music video titled #FreeSoworeNow, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Government to release pro-democracy activist and convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore.

Despite growing calls for his release by local and international groups, the DSS has continued to hold on to him, breaching his fundamental human rights in the process.

The new music video by Abdulkareem can be viewed through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtOMuCzbR70. 

 New release by Eedris Abdulkareem #FreeSoworeNow

