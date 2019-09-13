Nigeria Ranks 146 Out Of 190 On Ease Of Doing Business Globally

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission says the country is

currently rated 146 of 190 countries on the global Ease of Doing

Business, according to rating by the World Bank.



This rating was revealed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission,

Yewande Smith, in Lagos.



The report, which was presented at the lecture, Nigeria’s Ease of

Doing Business score shows that there was an improvement of 1.37

points from 51.52 distance to frontier in 2018 to 52.89 in 2019.



She added that the Commission had adopted some proactive strategies

geared towards improving Nigeria’s Investment Promotion, thereby

helping to create ease in doing business.



“The Proactive Investment Promotion strategies include focusing on key

strategic partners and countries, identifying high impact sectors,

better balance investors’ rights with obligations, improving investor

experience and using feedback to develop the business environment.”



Others are: proactively inviting target companies to Nigeria and

hand-holding them through the decision making and the implementation

process, and encouraging more Nigerians to invest in the country.



“We encourage states to develop investment promotion agencies so that

they will be specifically charged with the responsibility of promoting

the states,’’ she said.



She urged the government to enable investors so they can create more

jobs that will have a significant impact on the economy, the News

Agency of Nigeria reports.