Our Challenge Rescuing Siasia’s Mother –Police

Samson Siaisia

The police in Bayelsa State has lamented the difficulties they have faced in their effort to rescue the abducted mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, said this on Friday while giving an update on effort they were making to rescue Mrs Beauty Siasia from her kidnappers.

He told journalists in Yenagoa that the impediment bordered on the “changing of locations” of the bandits.

The 80-year-old woman has spent 62 days in her abductors’ custody after some armed gunmen invaded her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state and took her away on July 15, 2019.

She had initially been abducted in November 2015 by a gang of gunmen, who released her after 12 days in captivity.

Three days after the latest incident, the kidnappers reportedly contacted the Siasia family to demand N70m as ransom before finally bringing it down to N50m, according to a report by PUNCH.

Anozia said, “The police have been trailing the abductors in spite of the fact that they have been changing location.

“The fundamental aspect of our operations that is of interest to us is the achievement of positive result and not actually occasional dissemination of information concerning efforts being made by the police to achieve such result.

“This is why we have not been coming on air to update the public.”