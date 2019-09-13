Tribunal Ruling: Be Careful Of Lai Mohammed, HURIWA Tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and Lai Mohammed

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The group, angered by the comment of the minister on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, said that if President Buhari ever aspires to leave any enduring legacies of statesmanship and patriotism to Nigerians, he must get rid of Mohammed.

Mohammed, had asked former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party challenging Buhari’s victory during the February 2019 election at the tribunal to be sorry and grateful for escaping being prosecuted.

Reacting to the comment, HURIWA slammed Mohammed for his comments after the ruling.

The group said, “Only a delusional politician can be heard demanding that someone like the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who chose the most civilized and constitutional route to seek legal redress over his perceived 'short-changing' by the Independent National Electoral Commission, should apologise for choosing to go to court.

“We urge President Buhari to steer clear of Lai Mohammed who is simply a political opportunist.

“By this outlandish outburst, has shown himself as a politician who stokes up crises for selfish aggrandisement.”

Mohammed had while reacting to the tribunal's ruling on Thursday said, “It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.

“Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than common sense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough.”