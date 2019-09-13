UPDATE: Seven Dead, Dozens Missing In Attack On Borno Community

At least seven persons were killed while dozens others have remained missing after Boko Haram insurgents attacked Gubio in Borno State on Thursday evening.

A member if the Civilian Joint Task Force, who disclosed the incident to SaharaReporters, Bukar Abdul, said that the insurgents killed four soldiers and a leader of CJTF in Gubio named Maradona.

Abdul revealed that three gun trucks and a utility vehicle belonging to the late CJTF leader was taken away by the terrorists during the raid on Gubio town.

He said, “They purposely came for CJTF members and soldiers, their target was not residents.

“We are going to miss Maradona, our leader who died protecting Gubio.

“We have given him a befitting burial according to Islamic rites. The whole town stood still today for him.

“I can assure you that we are going to fight Boko Haram with the last blood in our veins.”

Speaking further, Abdul said that the insurgents came with heavy weapons to attack Gajiganna military base and that they burnt down an armoured tank and seized a utility vehicle.

Saharareportershad earlier reported that hundreds of residents fled their homes in simultaneous and coordinated attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in the northern part of Borno state on Thursday.