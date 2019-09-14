‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos

A man has taken his life in Lagos after finding out that his wife of over 12 years was cheating on him, The Nation reports.

The body of the middle-aged furniture maker, Abiodun Tijani, was found dangling from the ceiling of his one room apartment on Abeokuta Street in the Alagbado area of Lagos penultimate Tuesday.

Sources said Tijani decided to end it all when he suspected that his wife was indulging in extra-marital affairs.

It was gathered that the deceased was residing in Abeokuta, Ogun State, until he recently relocated to Lagos to join his wife, who had been living in the house for nine years.

Residents described him as an easy going man, who operated his furniture workshop around the AIT Road in the area.

A source said, “His wife moved into the house they live about nine years ago and she is a quiet woman.

“The man (Tijani) used to live in Abeokuta, Ogun State, until he joined his wife here about a year ago. The couple is blessed with a 12-year-old son named Wasiu.

“Although the man was unassuming, he had been having issues with his wife for some time.”

Wasiu, the only child of the deceased, recalled how his father tricked him out of the house on the fateful before taking his own life.

He said, “He went out the day before the incident and returned home the following morning.

“By then my mother had gone out; he gave me money to go to a barber’s shop to cut my hair. By the time I returned home, I met him dangling from the ceiling.

“He didn’t share his problems with me and I wouldn’t know what could have led him to commit suicide.

“He lost his father several years ago but his aged mother is still alive. He hailed from Ago Ika, Abeokuta.”

The incident was reported to the Alagbado Police Station, while men of the station assisted in evacuating Tijani’s body from the scene.