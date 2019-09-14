Alaibe Challenges Douye Diri's Emergence As Bayelsa PDP Candidate In Court

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe, has challenged the emergence of Senator Douye Diri as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

Alaibe, who said that the PDP primary in the state was manipulated and held through a flawed process, has approached the Federal High Court in Yenagoa Judicial Division with an application for the cancellation of the result of the election.

Alaibe is asking the court to examine the entire process that resulted in the primary and rule in his favour in the light of violations committed.

He is also seeking an order setting aside the purported submission of Diri’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission by the PDP as its candidate in the November 16, 2019 election in view of the several legal and procedural infractions cited.

Additionally, Alaibe is asking the court to order the conduct of a fresh primary election for the party in the state.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.