Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2019

 

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as the director-general of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye expressed his rejection of the appointment via his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Friday.

He said though the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had told journalists that he would be the director-general of PDP's governorship campaign council in Kogi's forthcoming governorship election, he was not willing to lead the campaign.

“Let me 6 categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye.” 

