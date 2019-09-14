Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as the director-general of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye expressed his rejection of the appointment via his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Friday.

He said though the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had told journalists that he would be the director-general of PDP's governorship campaign council in Kogi's forthcoming governorship election, he was not willing to lead the campaign.

“Let me 6 categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye.”