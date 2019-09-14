EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud

N

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Director-General of Sokoto Marshal Agency, Abdullahi Sa’idu, and an accountant with the agency, Bashar Dodo-Iya, over an alleged conspiracy, money laundering and diversion of workers’ salaries to the tune of N10m.

They were arrested in Sokoto State on Friday by operatives of the commission.

Their arrest followed a petition jointly signed and sent to the EFCC by 39 members of the agency, alleging that their salaries for three months were being withheld without any reason.

The petitioners further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money to personal use.

The investigation, however, is still ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court once it is completed, the EFCC said.