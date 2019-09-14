Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met

Federation of Ekiti State Students' Union, an umbrella organisation of undergraduates of Ekiti origin, has called on the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the Nigeria Police to release all students arrested during a protest leading to the killing of two students of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, by policemen attached to First Lady of Ekiti, Bisi.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, President of the union, Jide Akomolafe, said that they would embark on another protest if their colleagues were not released from police custody.

He said, “Our union rejects a mere visit without compensation for families of the deceased as we have earlier demanded from the state government.

“We expressly charge the Ekiti State Government to as a matter of importance announce compensation for families of the deceased, take responsibility of the hospital bills of the two students in critical conditions in hospital while the Nigeria Police Force should ensure the unconditional release of students in detention.

“They must investigate and prosecute officers involved in the attack and killing of our students who were only exercising their fundamental human rights.

“We are determined to hold a mass protest next week since our demands have not been granted by the state government and police authorities.”