Ex-Delta Commissioner Slumps And Dies

Former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Delta State, Joe Utomi, on Friday slumped and died in Asaba, the state capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that Utomi, who hails from Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, died on the spot before any help could come his way.

Recall that Utomi was appointed as commissioner by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during his first term in office.

President of Ubulu-Uku Development Union and close ally of the late politician, Jones Ofunne, confirmed the news to our correspondent.