Lagos State University Sacks Lecturers, Others For Forgery, 'Sale' Of Marks

The Lagos State University has terminated the appointments of five academic and three non-academic staff for forgery and "sale" of marks to students.

LASU disclosed in a statement on Friday.

The institution noted that those given the sack did not demonstrate integrity in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Those given the boot included Dr. Henry Gbelee (Department of Paediatrics and Child Health); Dr. Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare (Department of African Languages, Literature, and Communication Arts); Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, Department of Philosophy); and Dr. Anthony Dansu (Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education).

Others were Kehinde Coker (Department of Religions and Peace Studies); Oladapo Akinyemi (Pupil Engineer, Works and Physical Planning Unit); Alaba Odu (Faculty Science); and Wasiu Busari (Security Unit).