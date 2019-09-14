Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC

Electricity

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, James Momoh, has said that stable electricity supply can be achieved when the metering situation in the country improves, ThisDay reports.

Momoh also provided clarity on the current electricity tariff situation in the country, saying the commission had not increased tariff contrary to what had been making the rounds since it published what he called, "a minor review" last month.

Momoh said, “We (NERC) have not increased tariff at the moment. What we have done is ask the big question: When do we get things right given that the Discos say we need cost-reflective tariff to be able to provide services that we actually should do?

“So, we did a minor review which is a review that takes into account the exchange rate, gas availability, availability of capacity generation, network availability, to make sure there is meter available to customers.

“We are committed to improving the quality of lives of Nigerians every day and every minute.

“By the time we allow renewable energy before 2030, a lot will be done. Formerly, I am saying do we have a target when all Nigerians will be powered? Hopefully, in our lifetime it will happen.”