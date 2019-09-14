We Now Live At The Mercy Of Robbers –Ondo Varsity Students

Undergraduates of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko in Ondo State have cried out over the incessant invasion of their hostels by armed robbers.

The students, who are currently in a state of panic, complained that the robbers had made the invasion a daily occurrence with less resistance from the school authorities and the police.

They said the hoodlum frequently burgles their hostels and cart away their valuables including cash while receiving lectures in school.

One of the victims, Titilola Adebola, told SaharaReporters that students had been under constant fear since the ongoing semester began.

Adebola noted that the robbers always invaded their hostels during the day and at night, molesting helpless students in the process.

She said, “The hoodlums come to our hostels both in the day and night to rob us off our personal belongings. We no longer sleep as a result of this.

“One of my friends whose hostel was burgled, had her pot of soup emptied by the hoodlums.

“They ate all the meat that was in the pot and stole her money too before terrorising the whole street occupied by students.

“We have cried to the school management about the robbery attack on us but they are not doing anything about it.”

President of the Students Union Government in the school, Samuel Adesomoju, said the robbery attacks on students had gotten out of hand.

He said, “The situation has now gotten out of hand because our students are robbed and attacked by these armed robbers on daily basis.

“Though the police have been trying to curtail the situation, the attack is getting worse by the day.”

A top management staff of the school, who asked not to be named, confirmed the attacks on students when contacted, stating that the school authorities would urgently address the situation.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, could not be reached for comments despite several attempts to reach him by SaharaReporters on Saturday.



