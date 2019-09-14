Xenophobia: Nigerian Galleries Boycott Johannesburg Art Fair

by saharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2019

 

Sheila Chukwulozie, a Nigerian artist, left her booth empty with an evocative message at the Johannesburg’s FNB Art Fair in South Africa to show her displeasure with recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in the former apartheid nation.

In the past few weeks, at least 12 foreign nationals including Nigerians, have been killed in repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

A number of Nigerian artists including musicians have boycotted events in the country, vowing never to set foot in South Africa until the xenophobic tendencies in the country were addressed.



 

