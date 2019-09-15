Don’t Forget Sowore, Jalingo, Others In Detention, ADP Tells CSOs

The Action Democratic Party has urged the civil society in Nigeria to keep demanding for the release of Omoyele Sowore and other citizens being held in detention.

The party also called on the government to immediately release Sowore, Agba jalingo, Jones Abiri, Steven Kefas and Abubakar Idris (Dadiyata).

ADP in a statement by its Lagos Publicity Secretary, Adelaja Adeoye, said the government must be able to take feedback from the people they are governing.

Adelaja said, “The government should not be afraid of criticisms because most citizens want good governance, in the absence of that, they will continue to agitate and demand for an improved economy, welfare and things that will better their lives.

“It will not be too good that Sowore who was a presidential candidate in the February 2019 election is detained for mobilising a mass action to demand good governance.

“Nigerians, civil society organisations both locally and internationally should continue to prevail on the government, those detained must not be forgotten in prison irrespective of what they had done in the past."