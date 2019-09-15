Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala

When people say that basic principles that should keep a multi-national state together no longer matter and should no longer be operational, then it means that you have dissolved the federation

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (a body of the Igbo intelligentsia) says the Fulani tribe in Nigeria are running the country as a personal estate bequeathed to them by their father (Usman dan Fodio).

"And Nigeria has truly become the estate of the children of Usmanu dan Fodio. Nigeria has fully and truly become colonised. But can we blame the children of Usman dan Fodio alone? I doubt if we can. When in 2016, (Asiwaju) Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared that zoning and rotation were the affair of the PDP and had nothing to do with the All Progressives Congress, I knew we were in for a very cold winter," he told Punch in an interview.

Speaking further he said, "When people say that basic principles that should keep a multi-national state together no longer matter and should no longer be operational, then it means that you have dissolved the federation. Thus, those that have seized the federation are telling us how they want to run the state.

"That is what Governor el-Rufai is telling us. What else do you want me to say? The Fulani have permanently taken over power. Fulani settlements have been established all over the place. (There are plans to have) RUGA, cattle grazing colonies and (there are) moves to take over all waterways, etc. They have taken over the executive, legislature, judiciary, security agencies and armed forces, bureaucracy, economy, foreign affairs, etc. El-Rufai is daring you to do your worst."

According to Nwala, although the northern 'political hawks' used Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar to "torpedo the patriotic decisions of the 1994-95 Constitutional Conference, when we formed the Peoples Democratic Party, many of us who were leaders of the G-34 and who had worked hard to see if there could be a genuine post-military political dispensation, were still determined to uphold those key elements we had agreed on, and in fact, voted for". 

One of such decisions, he disclosed, was the implementation of the principle of rotation, zoning and Federal Character. 

He, however, noted: "You can see what is happening today; the principle of quota is gone, the principle of rotation is gone, the principle of zoning is gone and the principle of Federal Character has been thrown into the dustbin. Thus, all the basic democratic ingredients that could hold the polity together have been completely eroded." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Deactivate My Twitter Account, I Only Ran Out Of Data, BudgIT’s Seun Onigbinde Claims
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala: My Father Died Same Way He Lived
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Alaibe Challenges Douye Diri's Emergence As Bayelsa PDP Candidate In Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Popular Critic, Seun Onigbinde, After Appointment By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Drug Peddling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Ozekhome Disowns Colleague During Jonah Jang Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Deactivate My Twitter Account, I Only Ran Out Of Data, BudgIT’s Seun Onigbinde Claims
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Pastor Not Criminal, Police Giving Busola Dakolo Preferential Treatment -Social Justice League
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad