Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

A notorious cult leader, Emmanuel Olatunde (aka “Pastor”), has been arrested by detectives from the Bariga Police Station in Lagos.

According to a statement by spokesperson for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, on Sunday, the suspect was arrested in connection with some robbery and murder cases within Bariga Local Government Area.

Elkana disclosed that 31-year-old Olatunde is an ex-convict and a member of the ‘Eiye Confraternity’, a notorious cult gang responsible for terrorising residents of Bariga.

He said, “He is responsible for the murder of one Ahmed Karowi, an ‘Aiye Confraternity’ kingpin on September 11, 2019.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court.”

Elkana also said that one Innocent Ifunayachi, 34, has been arrested for defiling a 14-year-old-girl in her family house after he laced her food with Indian hemp.

He added, “The suspect, being a friend to the family, visited and found the girl eating noodles.

“While she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in her food.

“She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect will be charged to court soon.”

